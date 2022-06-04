Kamal Haasan’s film ‘Vikram’ is off to a tremendous start at box office

Three big-budget films – Kamal Haasan’s Vikram, Adivi Shesh’s Major, and Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj – collide at the box office. According to the most recent box office projections, Vikram might exceed the Rs 100 crore mark in a matter of days. In reality, the picture dominated worldwide box office results as well. Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil also play key parts in the film.

Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, was released in theatres worldwide on June 3. While real box office results are still pending, the film’s box office numbers are more than encouraging. According to trade expert Ramesh Bala, the film would shortly cross the Rs 100 crore mark in Tamil Nadu alone. Manobala Vijayabalan forecasts that the film would finish third in the list of top-opening films at the Tamil Nadu box office in 2022. The picture is also performing extremely well at the box office in Australia and the United States.

All about the Vikram

Lokesh Kanagaraj wrote and directed Vikram, a 2022 Indian Tamil-language action thriller film produced by Raaj Kamal Films International. Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil appear in the film, along with Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, and Arjun Das in supporting parts. Anirudh Ravichander created the music and film score, while Girish Gangadharan handled cinematography and Philomin Raj edited the film.

Plot of Vikram

Vikram’s film extends on the 1986 action-thriller film of the same name by including his superb suspense and action sequences from his 2019 feature, Kaithi. The plot of the film centers around a sequence of police officer killings.

Karnan (Kamal Haasan) is the father of a martyred officer who is also assassinated. A group of masked men from a mystery gang commanded by drug lord Sandhanam (Vijay Sethupathi) carries out the sequence of killings. Amar (Fahadh Faasil), a black operations detective, investigates the vengeful killings and learns more about Karnan’s life. Amar is perplexed by the various stories of Karnan and wonders about Karnan’s genuine identity. The major question that the audience has in the first half is if Karnan is still alive.