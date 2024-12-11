Kalki Koechlin reunites with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap during pre-wedding festivities of his daughter

Actress Kalki Koechlin, who is the ex-wife of Indian auteur Anurag Kashyap, reunited with the filmmaker on the occasion of his daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s pre-wedding festivities.

Aaliyah Kashyap is tying the knot with her longtime partner Shane Gregoire in Mumbai on Tuesday. Kalki twinned with Anurag as she was seen in a dark green coloured Indian ethnic outfit as green appears to be the theme for the pre-wedding festivities.

Anurag too was seen enjoying a candid moment with the paparazzi stationed outside the venue. When the paparazzi asked him to pose in front of the venue, he joked, “Abe yaar, Hosh nahi hai mereko chaar din se (I am not in my senses for the past four days)”.

As per media reports, Shane and Aaliyah are set to tie the knot on December 11, at Bombay Club, Mahalakshmi Race Course in Mumbai. They have been dating for over four years now. The two got engaged in May last year, after which they threw an engagement bash for their loved ones in August 2023.

Kalki, who has worked with Anurag in ‘Dev.D’ and ‘That Girl In Yellow Boots’, tied the knot with the director in 2011. However, the two parted ways in 2015. Kalki has said that she and Anurag have since been good friends. She has also said that the first few years after their divorce were difficult, but that they needed time apart to learn about each other’s lives.

It was Anurag’s second marriage, he was earlier married to film editor Aarti Bajaj with whom he shares daughter Aaliyah Kashyap.

Kalki, on her part, gave birth to a daughter, Sappho, The film received a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival in 2023. However, the film has not been able to secure a theatrical release in India.