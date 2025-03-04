Kajol wishes sister Tanishaa with a heartfelt birthday message: Let’s stay 10 and 6 forever

Actress Kajol took to social media to wish her sister, actress Tanishaa Mukerji, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt post, the actress shared an adorable and loving birthday message for her sister, wishing her the best for the future. Taking to her Instagram handle, Kajol dropped a racy shot of Tanishaa, where she is seen flaunting her curves in a sexy yellow outfit. In the image, the ‘Tango Charlie’ actress can be seen flaunting her cleavage and toned legs as she strikes a sensuous pose for the camera.

Alongside the click, the ‘Dilwale’ actress wrote, “Another year older but let’s agree to stay the same age forever .. 10 and 6! Wish u the mostest and the bestest forever ..”

Ajay Devgn also took to his Instagram stories to wish his sister-in-law on her special day. Sharing her candid click, he wrote, “May you always keep spreading your love and light wherever you go. Have the best birthday @ tanishaamukerji.”

Last year too, Kajol penned a heartwarming birthday note for her younger sister. Sharing their happy selfie. The ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ actress had captioned the post, “Happy happy birthday to my eternally young sister.. may your life be filled with light, love and laughter always! Love u so much.”

Tanishaa Mukherjee is the daughter of filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee and veteran actress Tanuja, and the younger sibling of Kajol. She made her acting debut in 2003 with the horror film “Sssshhh…” but garnered significant attention for her role in the political thriller “Sarkar” and its sequel, “Sarkar Raj.”

In 2013, Tanishaa made a notable shift to television as a contestant on “Bigg Boss 7,” where she became the first runner-up and earned widespread admiration.

Since her ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, she has continued to appear on various television shows, including judge on the comedy series “Gangs of Haseepur,” “Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7,” and dance reality show “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11.”

Speaking about Kajol, she was last seen playing the role of a cop in the film “Do Patti,” which also featured Kriti Sanon and TV actor Shaheer Sheikh.