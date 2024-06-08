Kajol gorges on donuts, says ‘kya karun hai kuch kuch hota hai’

Kajol seems to love gorging on donuts as she said “Kya karun haye kuch kuch hota hai” in her latest post she shared on the occasion of World Donut Day.

World Donut Day is celebrated on the first Friday of June each year in the US and some other countries, succeeding the doughnut event created by The Salvation Army in Chicago in 1938 to honour those of their members who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I.

Kajol took to her Instagram, where she shared a boomerang video, where she is seen taking a big bite of the chocolate-flavoured donut.

To add an extra effect to the video, she added the title track of the 1998 film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ starring Shah Rukh Khan.

For the caption, she wrote, “Kya karun haye kuch kuch hota hai #donutworrybehappy #world donut day.”

The musical romantic drama ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ marked the debut of filmmaker Karan Johar in 1998. The film also starred Rani Mukerji, Anupam Kher, Archana Puran Singh and Salman Khan in a special appearance. It told the story of two love triangles set years apart.

Kajol’s upcoming work includes ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’ and ‘Do Patti’. In ‘Maharagni – Queen of Queens’, Kajol reunites with choreographer-director Prabhudeva after 27 years after ‘Minsara Kanavu’, which was released in 1997. The upcoming pan-India film is set to be released in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kajol has been in the industry for almost 32 years. She is now gearing up for the release of ‘Do Patti’, which also has Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh in pivotal roles.

‘Do Patti’ is labelled as a mystery thriller, which is directed by Shashanka Chaturvedi and tells the tale set in the northern Indian hill