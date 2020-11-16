Actress Kajal Aggarwal went deep sea diving with husband Gautam Kitchlu during their honeymoon in Maldives.

Kajal posted a couple of pictures on Instagram. While in one she is swimming underwater all by herself, in the other the actress is swimming with Gautam.

“Be alone with the sea for it is there you will find answers to questions you didn’t realise exist!” Kajal captioned the first image.

Alongside the second picture, she wrote: “I love the ocean. I’ve always liked the blue, so tranquil and peaceful and gliding. And the fear of it.”

Kajal informed friends and fans about her wedding last month. Right now, the couple is honeymooning at a resort in Conrad Maldives Rangali Island.