After Bigil’s grand success at the box office, actor Vijay is all set for his upcoming film tentatively titled Thalapathy 64. The Sarkar actor has teamed up with filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj for this film, which seems to be a gangster flick.

Earlier, the makers had announced that Malayalam actor Antony Varghese has been roped in to play a negative role in Thalapathy 64.

Antony Varghese has been replaced by Tamil actor Arjun Das, reported India Today.

On Saturday, XB Film Creators, the film’s production house took to their official Twitter handle to announce his inclusion. The makers shared a poster featuring Arjun Das in a brown filmy filter.

Alongside the poster, they wrote, “Team #Thalapathy64 welcomes the super Talented @iam_arjundas on board! #ArjunDasJoinsThalapathy64 (sic).”

Confirming the same, Arjun Das, in an interview to Times of India revealed that he will shoot for Thalapathy 64 from the second week of December.

Arjun Das also revealed that he will not sign any more films until he completes Thalapathy 64. His films, Kumki 2 and Andhagaaram are ready for release.