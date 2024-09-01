Kadambari Jethwani files complaint against KVR Vidyasagar for false charges

Bollywood actress Kadambari Jethwani has taken legal action against political leader and film producer KVR Vidyasagar, accusing him of orchestrating false charges against her and her family. On Friday, Jethwani met with NTR Police Commissioner SV Rajasekhar Babu to file her complaint.

Jethwani claims Vidyasagar fabricated charges of forgery and extortion against her family, resulting in their unlawful detention. She alleges that Vidyasagar, with the assistance of certain police officers, had her and her parents arrested in Mumbai and forcibly transported to Vijayawada. The actress criticized the authorities for their harsh treatment, particularly towards her elderly parents, including her 83-year-old father, a retired army officer, and her mother, a retired RBI assistant manager.

Speaking to the media, Jethwani expressed her distress, stating, “No one wants their name dragged through such controversies. I was thrust into this situation against my will, and it is deeply troubling. Yet, I believe in the integrity of this country and trust that justice will prevail.”

Her lawyer, N Srinivas Rao, echoed these sentiments, accusing the police of colluding with Vidyasagar and failing to respect the dignity of her senior parents. Rao highlighted the involvement of high-ranking police officials in their detention and alleged attempts to force a compromise in the case.

Kadambari Jethwani reported that three IPS officers and two senior police officers in plain clothes were among those who traveled from Ibrahimpatnam to Mumbai, leading to their arrest. The family was reportedly held in custody for around 40 days.

As of Friday evening, police have recorded statements from Jethwani and her parents, and the case continues to unfold.