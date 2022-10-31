K-Pop singer-actor Lee Jihan passes away in Itaewon stampede

It has been reported that singer and actor Lee Jihan died in the crowd crush at the weekend’s Halloween festival in Seoul, South Korea.

It’s true that Lee Ji Han passed away as a result of the accident in Itaewon on October 29, according to his agency 935 Entertainment, which verified the tragic news on Sunday, October 30, according to aceshowbiz.com.

We too hoped that wasn’t true, and we were stunned to receive the news, the agency spokesperson stated.

The organisation continued, pleading with people to respect the family’s privacy during this sad time: “The family is going through a tremendous amount of pain right now, so we are being very careful. Peace be upon him.

When Park Heeseok, Jo Jinhyung, and Kim Dohyun, three of Lee Jihan’s ‘Produce 101’ castmates, announced his passing on social media, the public first learned about it. Ji Han has departed this world and gone to a cosy place, they posted on Instagram. We ask that you bid him farewell on his last journey.

In 2017, Lee Jihan made his television debut as a participant on the second season of Mnet’s “Produce 101.” He initially entered the competition with a cover of “Overdose” by EXO, but was eliminated in the first round.

In 2019, Lee Jihan made his acting debut in the web drama “Today Was Another Nam Hyun Day.” According to international standards, he had only turned 24 when he passed away. His funeral will take place on November 1 at Myongji Hospital’s funeral parlour, where a mortuary will be erected.

Lee Jihan was one of 154 individuals who perished in the stampede, which took place on Saturday in the capital city’s popular nightlife area of Itaewon. Thousands of people had gathered in the district’s winding streets to celebrate Halloween when the crowd size grew too great, causing panic and a fatal mob surge.

In the days following the catastrophe, thousands of missing person reports and injuries to over 80 people were reported. A time of national mourning has been declared by the Korean government and will endure until November 5. In the wake of the tragedy, a number of K-pop song releases and events have been cancelled or delayed.

(Inputs from IANS)