‘K-pop’ idol Lee Tae Geun passes away after battling COVID-19 vaccine complications

On September 4, K-pop star Lee Tae Geun, a former member of the boyband Naughty Boys Club, met his demise. He died after battling an illness that stemmed from the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Tae Geun fought against the vaccine complications for two years. The K-pop idol died at the age of 41 and his burial took place on September 6 in South Korea.

Reportedly, since 2022, Lee Tae Geun suffered from side effects of the vaccine following its adminisration. He began experiencing symptoms of side effects like headaches, vomiting and dizziness just three hours after receiving the vaccine. A subsequent CT scan revealed possible brain bleeding.

At the time, an acquaintance of the late K-pop sensation shared a post on an online forum, revealing, “Although he had an underlying health condition, he was living happily after having twins. I heard that he was in the intensive care unit after receiving the third dose of the vaccine, and I’m posting this because he urgently needs blood.”

Advertisement

Also Read: BTS’ RM’s lyrics in Megan Thee Stallion’s ‘Neva Play’ stirs online debate

Moreover, during that time, his wife stated, “The doctor explained that subarachnoid haemorrhage usually occurs due to trauma, but in my husband’s case, the bleeding was of unknown origin and there was no clear treatment plan. It’s frustrating that they can’t explain the causal relationship between the vaccine and these symptoms.” She also added that due to severe headaches, Tae Geun would sweat every two days. His whole body would stiffen, his fingers and wrists would get twisted and his eyeballs would roll up. The symptoms lasted for as long as 10 minutes. “My husband’s consciousness is becoming increasingly unclear, and all they do is give him painkillers, sedatives and Tylenol.”

The late South Korean K-pop idol, Lee Tae Geun made his debut in 2001 on an MBC variety show as part of Naughty Boys Club.