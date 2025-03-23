Justin Bieber opens up about his struggles: “I hate myself sometimes”

Justin Bieber is getting real with his fans once again. The 31-year-old singer took to Instagram over the weekend to share a deeply personal message about his struggles with authenticity, self-doubt, and anger.

In a candid post, Bieber admitted that he sometimes hates himself when he feels he’s being inauthentic. “I think I hate myself sometimes when I feel myself start to become inauthentic,” he wrote. “Then I remember we’re all being made to think we’re not enough, but I still hate when I change myself to please people.”

The message was accompanied by a video of Bieber playing the keyboard with fellow musicians, appearing upbeat and energetic—quite the contrast to his emotional caption.

But that wasn’t all. Earlier the same day, the Peaches singer opened up about his anger issues in another Instagram post. “I got anger issues too, but I wanna grow and not react so much. smh.”

He shared three pictures alongside the post: one of him hiding under a hoodie and another throwback childhood photo—perhaps a glimpse into his younger self before fame took over his life.

This isn’t the first time Justin Bieber has been vocal about his internal battles. Just last week, he shared another heartfelt confession about feeling unworthy despite his massive success. “People told me my whole life, ‘Wow, Justin, you deserve that,’ but I personally have always felt unworthy. Like I was a fraud,” he admitted.

Bieber has been open about his mental health journey for years, often using social media to share his thoughts on fame, self-worth, and personal growth.