Justin Bieber calls marrying Hailey “the smartest thing” he’s ever done

Justin Bieber is opening up about the one person who keeps him grounded—his wife, Hailey Bieber. In a heartfelt chat with Vogue published on May 20, the “Peaches” singer didn’t hold back when it came to praising Hailey, calling his decision to marry her “the smartest thing I’ve ever done.”

The lovebirds first said “I do” in a quiet civil ceremony back in 2018, then threw a lavish star-studded wedding bash in 2019.

Fast forward to August 23, 2024, the couple joyfully welcomed their son, Jack Blues, marking a beautiful new chapter in their lives.

But it’s not all glitz and glam.

Justin opened up about the harsh spotlight Hailey often finds herself under. “She’s in the spotlight, and has the attention because of her effortless knack for style, business, art and fashion,” he told Vogue. “And the way she makes being a mom and wife look easy.” Yet, behind the scenes, Hailey is no stranger to online scrutiny and criticism.

Hailey, now 28 and founder of the lifestyle brand Rhode, shared how tough it’s been to have her true self misunderstood. “I’ve fought so hard to try to get people to understand me, or know who I am, or see me for me,” she admitted, “and people just don’t want to sometimes.”

The model explained how attempts to “correct a narrative” often backfire, with people accusing her of dishonesty.

Thankfully, Hailey has leaned on Justin’s wisdom and experience in handling public opinion. “I’ve learned so much from Justin, really,” she said. “He’s been doing this literally since he was a child and he has had to face the most scrutiny of any person that I know. He was like, ‘Baby, trust me, I’ve been here before many, many times. You’re not going to win. There is no winning.’”

Hailey opened up about the raw emotions and struggles she’s been facing during postpartum, describing it as “the most sensitive time I’ve ever gone through in my life.” And if that wasn’t enough, the relentless online rumors about their relationship only add fuel to the fire.

“Learning a new version of myself is very difficult,” Hailey confessed. “And to be doing that all the while going on the internet every day and people being like, ‘They’re getting divorced’ and ‘They’re this’ and ‘They’re not happy,’ it is such a mindf—-.”

The pressure of public speculation, she says, is overwhelming. “I cannot even begin to explain it. It’s a crazy life to live.”