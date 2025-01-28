Justin Baldoni’s apologetic 2 AM voice note to Blake Lively LEAKED

The feud between ‘It Ends With Us’ co-stars Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively has been going on for a while with lawsuits and countersuits. Recently, Justin Baldoni’s voice note to Lively at 2 AM in the night leaked online, creating a stir. In the note, the actor-director apologises to Lively. This was after they had a disagreement over a crucial rooftop scene in the film.

As reported by Daily Mail, Justin Baldoni sent Blake Lively a six-and-a-half-minute-long voice note. He said: “I just wanted you to know, I didn’t need that. It’s really good and it’s going to make the movie sing like you said and I’m excited to go through the whole movie with you. You and I have been trying to build a relationship which I think we’ve done successfully. Here we are talking together at 2 am in the morning. But largely via text and voicemail and I will admit, that’s not my biggest strength. I love being with people and being in somebody’s space and being face-to-face and I think that’s where I excel.”

He continues, “But I’ve definitely fallen short at times in our texts and voicemail exchanges because there’s so much to communicate and so much happening. All I have to say is I’m really looking forward to spending time together and I believe that’s going to go a long way for our chemistry, which I believe is there. It’s been there from the start so I was so damn excited when you agreed to do this film. I believe it comes from us both being so hard working and having a vision. I’m excited to have a creative partner in that with you.”

The voice note surfaces amid a legal feud between the two. For the unversed, Blake Lively accused Justin Baldoni of sexual harassment and fat-shaming. Moreover, she accuses him of orchestrating a smear campaign against her after she called out his behaviour on sets. Following this, WME dropped Baldoni as a client and his former publicist also sued him. Following this, Baldoni sued The New York Times for posting an elaborate article detailing Lively’s accusations.

Subsequently, he also sued Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds for $400 million. Moreover, he drags Taylor Swift into the case. He claimed that Lively leveraged her friendship with the global icon to pressure him.In his suit, the actor sues Lively, Reynolds, and their publicist for damages, citing civil extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy.

