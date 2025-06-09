June 2025 K-drama preview: ‘Squid Game’ season 3 and exciting new series to binge

K-drama lovers have plenty to look forward to this summer, as June 2025 is a stellar month for Korean television, with a diverse slate of series ranging from high-stakes thrillers to heartfelt romances and supernatural tales.

Whether you crave pulse-pounding action or magical love stories, this month’s releases promise to keep you glued to your screens.

Let’s dive into the standout shows you’ll want to add to your watchlist.

Squid Game Season 3

After capturing the world’s imagination with its unique blend of suspense, social commentary, and gut-wrenching drama, “Squid Game” returns for its much-anticipated third and final season. The story picks up with Gi Hun (Lee Jung-jae), whose relentless determination to dismantle the deadly games intensifies following the heartbreaking loss of his closest friend.

Facing off against the enigmatic Front Man (Lee Byung Hun), whose hidden identity threatens to upend everything, Gi Hun’s journey is as dangerous as ever.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk’s dystopian thriller explores the dark consequences of desperation and greed, as hundreds of players risk their lives for a staggering cash prize.

Head over Heels

Switching gears to something more mystical and romantic, ‘Head over Heels’ arrives on tvN on June 23. Based on Ahn Su-min’s popular webtoon, this fantasy romance follows Park Seong-ah (Cho Yi-hyun), a high school shaman gifted with the ability to foresee the future.

But instead of passively watching destiny unfold, Seong-ah is determined to change the ill fate shadowing her first love, Bae Gyeon-woo (Choo Young-woo).

This series blends youthful charm with supernatural intrigue, exploring how far one would go to protect someone they care for against inevitable odds.

Hunter with a Scalpel

For those craving something darker and cerebral, ‘Hunter with a Scalpel’ drops on June 16, streaming on U+TV and Disney+. It stars Park Ju-hyun as Seo Se-hyun, a top forensic pathologist with antisocial personality disorder.

Haunted by her past—especially the shadow of her father, whom she killed—Seo Se-hyun’s quest for truth is as much about surviving her inner demons as it is solving cases.

This psychological thriller pits her against dangerous forces as her honor and life hang in the balance. Alongside Park Yong-woo and Kang Hoon, the series promises a tightly woven, intense narrative. It is perfect for fans who like their crime dramas with emotional complexity and unpredictable twists.

The First Night with the Duke

On the lighter, romantic side of things, ‘The First Night with the Duke’ premieres on KBS2 on June 11. The plot kicks off with “K,” a modern college student who wakes up inside the body of Cha Seon-chaek. She is a minor noblewoman in a historical romance novel she adores.

Initially intending to simply observe the story without disrupting its flow, Seon-chaek’s plans unravel when she encounters Lee Beon (Ok Taec-yeon), the icy yet charismatic male lead and royal prince.

After a fateful drunken encounter, Beon becomes obsessed with her. He threatens her to rewrite the entire narrative that originally had him paired with another woman.

What follows is a delightful blend of body-swap comedy, romantic tension, and political intrigue. This will keep viewers hooked every Wednesday and Thursday night.

Mercy for None

Rounding out the list is ‘Mercy for None’, an action-packed noir drama that launched on Netflix on June 6. So Ji-sub stars as Nam Gi-jun, a former gang member who left the criminal world after a debilitating injury.

But the brutal murder of his younger brother drags him back into a dangerous game of vengeance and power struggles.

The ensemble cast features Huh Joon-ho, Ahn Gil-kang, Lee Beom-soo, and Gong Myung. The series delves into the complex dynamics of crime syndicates and personal loyalties.

From the nail-biting finales of global K-drama like ‘Squid Game’ to fresh tales of magic, mystery, and romance, June 2025 promises to be a goldmine for Korean drama enthusiasts.

So grab your snacks, set your reminders, and prepare for weeks of binge-worthy entertainment that only Korean dramas can deliver. Which series will you start with?