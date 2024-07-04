Junaid Khan reveals reasons for his late debut and absence from social media

Aamir Khan’s son, Junaid Khan, famous for his performance in the latest film ‘Maharaj” recently revealed the reasons for his late debut and his absence from social media. He also expressed his feelings about working with the popular actor Sai Pallavi.

In a recent interview with News18, Junaid Khan talked about how he didn’t want to haste his start in the film world and instead tried to take things slow.

Talking about his debut in “Maharaj” at the age of 31, he said, “Before Maharaj happened, I had been receiving scripts. I’ve been doing plays in Mumbai since 2017. At that time, I would also be offered film scripts and get calls for auditions and readings, on an on-and-off basis.”

Adding on, he said, “Siddharth (P Malhotra; director) sir and Adi (Aditya Chopra; producer) sir saw my test for another film before they called me in for Maharaj. This is my first film because this is the first thing that worked out for everybody.”

He also expressed how being absent from social media helped him keep his identity private. The actor stated, ” People didn’t know what I looked like largely because I never took to social media even when it became a thing. There was no conscious decision there. It’s just how it happened and panned out.”

He expressed gratitude to all the people who have appreciated his work in his debut film. “It has been really heartwarming and gratifying. A lot of people from the industry who have liked the film have reached out. I’ve had classmates from college who I haven’t spoken to in ten years and school texting me. I’ve had lots of conversations with Adi sir. He really liked the film and my work in it,” shares an overwhelmed Junaid.

Maharaj has recently received applause from actor Sai Pallavi who will be seen opposite to Junaid in his upcoming film, “Ek Din” which is produced by Aamir Khan. While expressing his joy on sharing the screen with Sai, he said, “Sai Pallavi is absolutely fantastic. I’ve my fingers crossed for this one.”

Siddharth P Malhotra‘s “Maharaj” was supposed to be released in early June but a stay order was imposed after a plea alleged that it hurt the sentiments of the Pushtimarg community. However, the Gujarat High Court cleared the film and lifted the stay order which led to the film’s release on Netflix.