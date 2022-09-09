Jubin Nautiyal & T-Series are all set to release devotional song ‘Meri Mai’

After the stupendous success of their track, Meri Maa Ke Barabar Koi Nahi, Bhushan Kumar, and Jubin Nautiyal announce another ‘Mata Bhajan’ which is in continuation with the aforesaid track. Titled, Meri Mai, Jubin Nautiyal is on the vocals with lyrics by Manoj Muntashir and music by Payal Dev, is all set to release on the 20th of September.

Devotional music has always been T-Series’ forte and teaming up with Jubin Nautiyal yet again is surely a win-win combo! The soulful bhajan will mesmerize you and soothe your thoughts which is exactly what music lovers look for in such tracks.

Stay tuned as the song releases on 20th September on T-Series’ YouTube channel!