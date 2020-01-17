The much-anticipated single from Jonas Brothers “What A Man Gotta Do” is out. Featuring the Jonas Brothers’ along with their respective spouses, this track looks like a perfect chartbuster that will set new records this 2020.

Nick Jonas took to his official Instagram handle to share the new single.

Giving a sneak peek into the video, he wrote, “Let’s go!! Here’s a little sneak peek at the#WhatAManGottaDoVideo before it drops at midnight ET tonight!”

A party, peppy number “What A Man Gotta Do” is an eclectic mix of beats, lyrics and a homage to the classic 70′ s and 80’s films.

The music video also opens to the classic Tom Cruise starrer Risky Business hallway socks slide and goes into the high school dance sequence from the John Travolta starrer Grease.

The famous Say Anything radio scene is also created by Kevin Jonas.

What did in fact stand out and had fans going gaga over the internet was that all three brothers managed to, during the course of the music video, sport underwear.

Check out the song here!