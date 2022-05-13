Johnny Depp’s followers on instagram Up To 16.6 Million

Johnny Depp made his debut on Instagram in April 2020. Within a few hours, the actor’s fan following racked up to over 1 million followers on the photo-sharing site. His followers boomeranged soon after the Libel case began that also involved his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Now, from April 11, 2022, began the defamation trial against Amber. We bring you the stats of Johnny’s rising popularity amid the same on Instagram.

Whereas Amber Heard has a fan-following of over 4 million followers on the same. Amid their legal battle, fans are reacting to his old posts on the photo-sharing site and pouring in love and support for the actor.

Back in 2020, when the Libel case began, Johnny’s Instagram following was around 5.8 million and in 2021 April, his fan following reached 10 million on the photo-sharing site.

Johnny Depp shared his last post in February 2022 on Instagram with a caption that read, “In 2019, just before the pandemic struck, we made a film about giving a voice to those that have none. Such a theme feels more important today than ever.

With all love and respect to the strong, beautiful and brave people of Minamata. Their story is out in U.S. theatres today.”