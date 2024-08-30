John Cena reflects on hip-hop roots and music career

John Cena, best known for his WWE stardom and acting career, recently opened up about his unexpected journey into rap music. On a recent episode of Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay, Cena took a trip down memory lane, shedding light on how hip-hop played a crucial role during his rebellious teenage years in West Newbury, Massachusetts.

Cena revealed that growing up as one of five brothers, he often felt frustrated with the dynamics at home. “I was a bit of a rebel,” he admitted, explaining how hip-hop became a sanctuary for his teenage angst. He mentioned that songs like NWA’s “F**k tha Police” struck a chord with him, resonating with his own feelings of defiance.

Despite wrestling’s strong association with rock music at the time, Cena had to carve out his niche in the rap world. “WWE was very much a rock and roll company then,” Cena noted. “I felt like I could offer something different with hip-hop.” This passion led to the release of his debut album, ‘You Can’t See Me’, in 2005, which made a notable impact by reaching No. 15 on the Billboard 200 chart.

In the interview, John Cena also shared his admiration for athlete-turned-rappers like Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and Master P. When it came to his personal favorites in the rap world, he named Rakim, Jay-Z, Nas, and Eminem as his top picks, acknowledging that such lists are highly subjective. “Everyone has their own biases and favorites. That’s what makes music so unique and personal,” Cena said.

Another interesting tidbit from the conversation was Cena’s mention of Tony Yayo from G-Unit, whom he credited with inspiring his iconic ‘You Can’t See Me’ hand gesture. This detail got highlight during Cena’s 2022 appearance on ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’.