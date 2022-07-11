John Abraham to mark first collaboration with Dinesh Vijan in ‘Tehran’

Bollywood actor, John Abraham, on Monday, dropped a video, announcing his first collaboration with producer Dinesh Vijan for an upcoming action thriller ‘Tehran’.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhoom’ actor shared an announcement video, to which he captioned, “Lights Camera Time for some ACTION! #Tehran shoot begins!”.

Directed by Arun Gopalan, ‘Tehran’ is inspired by true events and the ‘Housefull 2’ actor has commenced the shoot of this action thriller today.

In the announcement video, the ‘Satyamev Jayate actor can be seen with an intense look, the background score makes the announcement video more captivating.

Soon after the announcement was made, fans flooded the comment section and dropped heart and fire emoticons. “Can’t wait” a user commented followed by heart emojis.

Another user wrote, “Best wishes John sir I am waiting for Tehran…”.

The remaining star cast of the film is still to be announced.

Meanwhile, the ‘Parmanu’ actor was last seen in ‘Attack’ with Jacqueline Fernandes and Rakul Preet Singh. The film failed to impress the audience at the box office.

John will be next seen in ‘Ek Villain Returns with Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani, which is slated to release on July 22, 2022. The film is jointly produced by T-series and Balaji Films.

Apart from that, he will also star in Sidharth Anand’s next directorial ‘Pathaan’ alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone, which is all set to hit theatres on January 25, 2023.