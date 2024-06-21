Joey King added ‘cute little lisp’ to her voice for ‘Despicable Me 4’ character

Actress Joey King, who has done the voice-over for the character Poppy in the animated film ‘Despicable Me 4’, added a cute little lisp to her voice for the job.

The actress feels voice acting comes with the freedom to let loose and not worry about appearances for the camera.

“Recording voice-over for an animated movie is one of my favourite things because you have to give everything using just your voice. You end up making a bit of a fool of yourself to understand what the character is going through. You can’t be afraid to throw yourself around to make it resonate in your voice. The freedom to let loose and not worry about appearances is what I love the most, especially when I get to play such a fun, over-the-top yet endearing character like Poppy,” she said.

“I can really go for it, do some wild stuff and there’s no wrong way to do it. Poppy’s voice differs from mine because I added a cute little lisp to her voice, which is one of my favourite things about the character. I love when kids try to be all serious and make a point with that innocent, childlike voice, and in Poppy’s case, with her lisp. And although it wasn’t really my intention, somehow her lisp makes her come off even scarier,” she added.

The fourth instalment of the franchise begins as Gru, Lucy, Margo, Edith, and Agnes welcome a new member to the family, Gru Jr., who is intent on tormenting his dad.

Gru faces a new nemesis in Maxime Le Mal and his girlfriend Valentina, and the family is forced to go on the run.

Universal Pictures (distributed by Warner Bros. Discovery) is all set to release ‘Despicable Me 4’ in theatres on July 3 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.