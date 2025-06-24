Joe Jonas teases big surprises for fans on Jonas Brothers’ next tour

Joe Jonas is promising fans something fresh and exciting as the Jonas Brothers gear up for their upcoming ‘Jonas20: Greetings from Your Hometown Tour’.

Speaking to ‘People’ magazine, Joe shared that this tour won’t just be a repeat of their past performances. It’s going to be a completely new experience.

The Jonas Brothers, Joe, Nick, and Kevin, are all ready to kick off the tour on August 10 at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey, their home turf. The tour marks a big milestone for the trio, celebrating 20 years since they first stepped into the music scene.

Joe opened up about what fans can expect this time. “We just want to give our fans the absolute best show every single night,” he said. “We’re really focused on having fun, being present, and bringing something different to the stage. After all these years, it’s still such a privilege to do this.”

The tour isn’t just about looking back. It also leads into the release of their seventh studio album, ‘Greetings from Your Hometown’, which drops on August 8, just two days before the tour begins. For the Jonas Brothers, it’s a chance to blend nostalgia with new energy.

“We went on a big tour not too long ago, but this time we’re aiming to make it feel like something fans haven’t experienced with us before,” Joe explained. Instead of following a fixed setlist, the brothers are planning to be more interactive with their audience. “We’re kind of building the show along the way. We’ve been rehearsing on stage, trying out some older songs we haven’t played in years and seeing how the crowd reacts. It’s really exciting to figure out what the fans still love and want to hear.”

While they’re locking in the music, their wardrobe choices are still up in the air. Joe joked about the practical struggles of dressing for a summer stadium tour. “We’re still figuring out what we’re going to wear,” he laughed. “But we definitely know there won’t be much leather this time around. Fashion can be painful, but that’s one thing we’re happy to skip!”

Before the big tour begins, the Jonas Brothers will perform in New York City for Macy’s Fourth of July fireworks show.