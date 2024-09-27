Joan Ciccone, Madonna’s stepmother, passes away after cancer battle

Joan Clare Ciccone, the stepmother of pop icon Madonna and the wife of her father, Silvio Ciccone, has passed away at the age of 81. Joan died on September 24 after battling a particularly aggressive form of cancer.

Reports suggest Joan as a woman who enriched the lives of those around her with her joy, enthusiasm, and love. “She will be terribly missed by her family and friends,” one obituary states.

Joan joined Madonna’s family when the singer was just eight years old, marrying Silvio in 1966. This union came in the wake of the loss of Madonna’s biological mother, also named Madonna, who passed away from cancer in December 1966 at the young age of 30, leaving behind her five-year-old daughter.

In previous interviews, Madonna has candidly discussed her struggles with her relationship with Joan during her childhood. In a 2002 interview with Larry King, she shared, “I sometimes suffered amid moments of chaos,” highlighting the emotional turmoil she experienced after losing her mother and navigating her relationship with her stepmother. “I didn’t accept my stepmother when I was growing up,” she reflected.

Madonna also revealed to Rolling Stone in 2015 that during her younger years, she felt she had “no relationship” with Joan Ciccone, leaving her without a maternal role model. This complicated dynamic has prompted speculation about whether the two ever reconciled. While the details remain unclear, a fan video from 2012 captures a touching moment between them, where they shared a warm embrace backstage during Madonna’s MDNA tour.

Joan’s family included not only Madonna and her six children, but also her own children with Silvio: Jennifer, 56, and Mario, 55. The couple also faced the heartache of losing a son named Joey shortly after his birth in 1967 due to a heart defect.

Joan was born in Taylor, Michigan, and began her career as a dental assistant after graduating from Henry Ford Community College. She later ran a daycare for over two decades, showcasing her nurturing spirit. In 1995, she and Silvio relocated to Suttons Bay, Michigan, where they established the Ciccone Vineyard and Winery, a venture that brought them joy in their retirement years.