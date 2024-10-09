Jimin’s ‘Who’ maintains its footing in the Billboard Hot 100 chart for 11 weeks

The BTS star, Jimin dropped his highly-anticipated solo album ‘MUSE’ in July. Despite being three months since its release, the lead track ‘Who’ continues to maintain its footing in the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The K-pop sensation continues to achieve milestones with his smash hit solo album.

On October 8 local time, Billboard announced that Jimin’s latest solo chartbuster ‘Who’ had climbed to No. 26 in its 11th consecutive week on the Hot 100 chart. For the unversed, the Hot 100 chart ranks the most popular songs in the United States. Notably, ‘Who’ is now Jimin’s first solo song ever to spend 11 weeks on the chart. Additionally, ‘Who’ also reached the No. 20 spot on Billboard’s Streaming Songs chart. It also remained at the No. 26th place in its 7th week on the Pop Airplay chart. The Pop Airplay chart measures the weekly plays of mainstream Top 40 radio stations across the United States.

The list of achievements is not over yet for the K-pop idol. ‘Who’ continued to sit at No. 12 on Billboard’s Global Excl. U.S. chart and at No. 13 on the Global 200 in its 11th week on both charts. Meanwhile, Jimin’s album ‘MUSE’ is listed at No. 103 on the Billboard 200 this week. This makes ‘MUSE’ his first solo album ever to chart for 11 weeks. With its impressive streak, the track also marks the highest Week 11 for a Korean soloist in the past decade. Moreover, ‘Who’ remains the highest and longest charting song by a K-pop artist in 2024.

Advertisement

“Who” rises to #26 on this week’s BB Hot100 Thus,achieves the highest Wk 11 for a K-soloist in the past decade

& also remains as the highest & longest charting song of 2024 by a K-act CONGRATULATIONS JIMIN#WHONO26BBHOT100

JIMIN NO26 BILLBOARD HOT 100pic.twitter.com/BNX3pNLa6Q pic.twitter.com/a8Djbi7oV3 — BANGTAN DELIGHT ¹⁰ JOONIE DAY (@Lovly_mochitwin) October 8, 2024

Meanwhile, on September 5, Jimin’s latest solo album ‘MUSE’ surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Released on July 19, Jimin’s last project managed to achieve the feat within 48 days only. With the impressive numbers, the BTS member not just achieved a personal milestone but a historical one. Reportedly, ‘MUSE’ is the first and only K-pop album released in 2024 to rack up the mark of 1 billion streams on Spotify.

Also Read: BLACKPINK’s Lisa dazzles fans with performance video of ‘Moonlit Floor’

Jimin released his sophomore album, ‘MUSE’, on July 19. The album comprises seven tracks, including “Who.” The album was teased with the hit pre-release track “Smeraldo Garden Marching Band” (feat. LOCO). Other tracks from the hit album include “Rebirth (Intro),” “Interlude: Showtime,” “Slow Dance (feat. Sofia Carson),” “Be Mine,” and “Closer Than This.” Jimin’s second solo album, ‘MUSE,’ comes a year after his solo debut EP, FACE, which released in 2023.