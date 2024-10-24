Ji Chang Wook and Son Ye Jin consider ‘Dangerous Liaisons’ remake

K-drama fans are in for a ground-breaking pairing! ‘Crash Landing on You’ star Son Ye Jin and ‘The K2’ star Ji Chang Wook are considering headlining a new drama. Titled ‘Scandal,’ the historical drama will be based on the source material- the French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ The upcoming drama will be an adaptation of the 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal’ which was a historical adaptation of the French novel.

On Thursday, October 24, K-media news outlets reported that the ‘Healer’ actor and the ‘Something in the Rain’ actress are in talks to lead the upcoming Netflix drama ‘Scandal.’ Following the news, their agencies have issued a statement confirming the information. Son Ye Jin’s agency, Msteam Entertainment responded to the piping-hot report in affirmative. They said that the renowned actress has received the offer and is currently reviewing it. Similarly, Ji Chang Wook’s agency echoed similar sentiments. The celebrated hero’s management agency, Spring Company confirmed the casting offer. Chang Wook is also reviewing it. If both the stars greenlight the project, their pairing is sure to generate significant buzz.

The upcoming Netflix drama will adapt the hit 2003 South Korean film ‘Untold Scandal.’ The title starred Bae Yong Joon, Jeon Do Yeon, Lee Mi Sook, and others. The film is in the historical timeframe of the Joseon Dynasty and is a remake of the popular French novel ‘Dangerous Liaisons.’ Several adaptations of the novel exist including the blockbuster 1988 eponymous film. It starred Michelle Pfieffer, Uma Thurman, Glenn Close, and John Malkovich in key roles. Now, with the upcoming Netflix drama, another adaptation is in the works with Jung Ji Woo potentially at the helm.

In 2023, Ji Chang Wook led JTBC’s hit drama ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri’ alongside Shin Hye Sun. This year, he played a king in TVING’s Queen Woo, with Jeon Jong Seo. Moving ahead, the actor is set to star in the ensemble crime drama Gangnam B-side.’ Chang Wook is known for action dramas including ‘The K2,’ ‘Healer’ and ‘The Worst of Evil.’ Moreover, he has led several popular rom-coms including ‘Welcome to Samdal-ri,’ and ‘Lovestruck in the City.’

On the other hand, Son Ye Jin has been absent from the K-drama scene. Her last was ‘Thirty-Nine’ and the blockbuster ‘Crash Landing on You.’ Notably, Ye Jin and her ‘Crash Landing’ co-star Hyun Bin tied the knot in 2022. She has led popular titles like ‘Something in the Rain,’ and ‘April Snow.’

Meanwhile, filming of ‘Scandal’ will begin in March next year. Expectations and anticipations run high as fans are eager to witness two top stars share the screen.