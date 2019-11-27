Remixes and recreations seem to be gaining even much fervour with the number of views such songs have been getting everywhere. Another one, titled “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” from Emraan Hashmi starrer The Body has unveiled by the makers.

Tanishk Bagchi, a music composer, who has been remixing iconic tracks for films, has composed the music for The Body.

The recreated version has also been sung by Himesh Reshammiya, who sang the original song.

“Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” features Rishi Kapoor, Emraan Hashmi, Natasha Stankovic and Scarlet Mellish Wilson.

While Emraan Hashmi is having a party time in the song with Natasha and Scarlet, Rishi is out to hunt the murderer of Emraan’s wife, Sobhita, as was established in the trailer of The Body.

Emraan shared the song on his official Instagram handle and wrote, “13 years later. #jhalakdikhlajareloaded #thebody.”

The original song was first sung for Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami starrer film Aksar in 2006.

The song “Jhalak Dikhlaja” then was released in three versions and according to BoxOfficeIndia, with around 15,00,000 units sold, this film’s soundtrack was 2006’s eight highest-selling.

The Body has been directed by Jeetu Joseph and also stars Sobhita Dhulipala and Vedhika in lead roles.

Rishi Kapoor will be seen making a comeback in films after his year-long sabbatical due to his cancer treatment in New York.

The Body is slated to release on 13 December 2019.