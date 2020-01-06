Jennifer Winget makes an impressive digital debut with ALT Balaji’s Code M whose trailer has been creating much buzz.

After taking the TV by a storm with her performance in Beyhadh 2, Jennifer is all set to bring a fresh story to screen.

Jennifer will be seen portraying the role of Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer, who is on a lookout to find the truth behind the death of an army officer and the cause behind it.

Rajat Kapoor plays a senior military officer while Tanuj Virwani plays her ex who helps uncover the truth behind the murder of Army officer Ajay.

Jenifer Winget has been creating much excitement around her new show with several character posters on her official Instagram handle.

She also shared the trailer of the show on her Instagram handle with a caption that read, ” CODE M Ek encounter, teen logon ki maut aur bohot saare sawaal! Jab sahi aur galat ki pehchaan karna mushkil hojaye, toh jawaabon ka pata kaise lagaya jaaye? Join Major Monica Mehra, as she cracks the code of this mystery! #CodeM streaming 15th Jan on @altbalaji and @zee5premium #ALTBalajiOriginal #AZee5Original.”

Sharing a bit about her character, she shared a character poster of herself with a caption that read, “Allow me to introduce you to Major Monica Mehra, a military lawyer with just one purpose, finding the truth. She’s also the perfect candidate to crack #CodeM Trailer streams on Monday, the 6th of January on @altbalaji and @zee5premium. Be the first to catch me in action as I debut in my first ever web series. Show us some love! #ALTBalajiOriginal”

ALT Balaji launched the trailer of the show on YouTube with a synopsis that revealed that the show will address the corruption within the Indian Army.

“Jennifer Winget, Tanuj Virani & Rajat Kapoor starrer, Code M is a story of an Indian Army lawyer, Monica Mehra, who uncovers an uncomfortable truth while investigating an open and close case of a militant encounter. This truth exposes a secret so explosive that it not only destroys a family in its wake but shakes up the entire fabric of the Indian Army…” the synopsis read.

Jennifer looks spot-on in the trailer which says the show has been inspired by true-life events.

The complex case gives a glimpse into the armour of an Army that has not been questioned or shown in a different light in films and TV per se.

For audiences, it will be a delight to watch as to how the show unfolds.

Code M will begin streaming on Indian Army Day, 15 January 2020 on ALTBalaji and ZEE5.