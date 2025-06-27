While Brad Pitt was promoting ‘F1’ in London, burglars broke into his LA home

While Brad Pitt was busy across the pond at the London premiere of his upcoming Formula One drama ‘F1’, trouble was unfolding back home in Los Angeles.

The actor’s luxurious residence in the Los Feliz neighborhood became the target of a burglary, with three intruders breaking in and reportedly fleeing with stolen property.

Pitt was not at the house at the time. He was busy on the promotional circuit for ‘F1’, his high-octane new movie that’s got motorsport and movie fans buzzing.

According to NBC News, the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a break-in call at a home on the 2300 block of North Edgemont Street. The LAPD confirmed that three suspects jumped a fence and entered the home through a front window.

Once inside, they allegedly ransacked the place before escaping with an unknown amount of belongings.

The value of the stolen items hasn’t been disclosed, and police have yet to release information about the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

This particular property has a unique backstory of its own. Brad Pitt purchased the home in 2023 for $5.5 million. It once belonged to oil heiress and philanthropist Aileen Getty, who, in turn, acquired Pitt’s former home in the Hollywood Hills. This deal reportedly cost her \$33 million.

Meanwhile, the 61-year-old actor has been in the UK for the red-carpet premiere of ‘F1’, a sports action drama that delves into the high-stakes world of Formula One racing.

Directed by ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ filmmaker Joseph Kosinski and co-produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and Pitt’s own Plan B Entertainment, the film also stars Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem.

Speaking to GQ ahead of the release, Pitt shared that working on ‘F1’ rekindled his love for acting. The film, which involved actual F1 teams and racing circuits, allowed him to get closer to the sport’s adrenaline-pumping world, something he described as “electrifying.”

Pitt hasn’t commented publicly about the burglary yet.