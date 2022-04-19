Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer out: Ranveer Singh plays a Gujarati character

Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer: Actor Ranveer Singh is back with a new piece ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’. The trailer for the movie is dropped on Tuesday.

Ranveer Singh is back as a Gujarati again after his 2013 film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela. But this time, he is not wielding a gun or romancing a hottie from the enemy’s territory, instead, he is a married man fighting to save the life of his unborn girl child. It is a hilarious social comedy revolving around the preference of Indian families for a male child.

The trailer introduces Ranveer as the lean son of Boman Irani’s conservative village sarpanch and his equally conservative wife, Ratna Pathak Shah. As Ranveer’s Jayeshbhai is expecting a girl with his homemaker wife, one thing is clear, the child cannot be allowed to take birth if his parents have their way. How a common man acquires the guts to run away from his family with his pregnant wife to save his child turns into an eye-opening tale of determination and courage that is actually needed for the cause of saving the girl child. The film looks hilarious with authentic Gujarati dialogues and loads of fun.

Ranveer Singh took to his Twitter handle and shared this message.

Ranveer Singh shared the trailer of the film on his Instagram profile and he wrote: “It’s here. Jayeshbhai Jordaar trailer is out. Celebrate Jayeshbhai Jordaar withYRF50 only at a big screen near you on 13th May.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ranveer Singh (@ranveersingh)

Jayeshbhai Jordaar marks the directorial debut of actor-turned-director Divyang Thakkar. Vishal–Shekhar and Amit Trivedi have given music for the film. It will hit theatres on 13 May this year.

Watch the trailer here: