‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’: Ranveer Singh draws similarities between his reel and real character

Ahead of the release of his film ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’, actor Ranveer Singh opened up about his character and drew a comparison between his reel and his real persona.

“There are several parallels between my life and Jayesh’s life. Sometimes, you are faced with daunting circumstances when you think how am I going to possibly overcome this to achieve what I want to achieve and there is some amount of courage and fortitude that propels your forward, that you tap into overcoming all of those obstacles and adversities that gets you to where you want to get to and you go about it like your life depends on it,” Ranveer said.

He added, “I found that in playing Jayesh I was able to tap into my own life’s experiences. With the odds stacked against oneself, you turn to the power that love gives you. In Jayesh’s case, it’s the love for his wife and daughter. In my case, it’s the love for my parents and my desire to make them proud by achieving something which has propelled me forward. Jayeshbhai and I are both accidental heroes!”

Helmed by Divyang Thakkar, ‘Jayeshbhai Jordaar’ features Ranveer in the titular role as the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch, who believes in equal rights between males and females in society.

The film is scheduled to release on May 13, 2022.