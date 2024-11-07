Jayati Bhatia teams up with niece to empower girls through education

Veteran actress Jayati Bhatia, beloved for her portrayal of Nirmala “Mataji” Bharadwaj in the hit television show ‘Sasural Simar Ka’, is now channeling her passion and influence into a meaningful cause: empowering young girls through education.

Partnering with her niece, Rinhee, who is also an acclaimed tarot card reader, Jayati is determined to make a significant difference in the lives of girls by helping them gain access to quality education.

In a heartfelt statement, Jayati Bhatia shared the inspiration behind this initiative: “Such a cause needs awareness, and it’s only right that we support it wholeheartedly. Rinhee and I have come together with the shared goal of making girls more independent and empowering them to achieve their dreams. We would love for people to sponsor some of our girls, and we hope our efforts gain the support they need to succeed.”

Rinhee, who has been Jayati’s steadfast partner in this mission, expressed her gratitude, saying, “Jayati maasi has been a huge support in this project. I pray that this initiative garners widespread support, allowing us to continue helping those in need and creating a better tomorrow.”

The duo is calling on individuals, organizations, and philanthropists to join their cause and contribute to creating lasting change for these young girls. They believe that education is the key to unlocking opportunities and transforming lives, providing the foundation for future independence and success.

Jayati Bhatia’s impressive career spans numerous iconic television shows, from ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ and ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’ to ‘Jassi Jaissi Koi Nahin’. She recently gained attention for her role in ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’, a Netflix historical drama directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, which delves into the lives of tawaifs in Lahore’s Heera Mandi during the British colonial era.