‘Jawan’ releasing on Thursday: How much did SRK, Deepika Padukone and others charged for the movie

With the release of his most recent box office smash, “Pathaan,” Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made a stunning return to theatres after a ong absence of more than four years. As we reach the autumn of the year, SRK is presenting another suspenseful film in Atlee’s “Jawan.”

After watching the film’s eye-catching cast in the trailer, which was published on August 31, 2023, fans are going crazy. Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Deepika Padukone, Sunil Grover, and other actors appear in Atlee’s “Jawan,” which is said to have a budget of Rs 300 crore.

Because of the exorbitant wages its cast members received, “Jawan” is among the mingost expensive films of the year. The salary for the entire cast, according to Lifestyle Asia, is as follows.

Shah Rukh Khan will play two characters in the movie. The actor reportedly asked for more than Rs 100 crore for his part in Atlee’s movie. He will also receive a substantial 60% of the profits.

‘Jawan’ marks the entry of Nayanthara into the Hindi film industry. The actress from South India will receive Rs 10 crore for her work in the film.

Also appearing briefly in the movie is Deepika Padukone. Although it is unknown how much Deepika will receive specifically for this movie, she frequently receives between Rs 15 and 30 crores.

Vijay Sethupathi has had a successful career and is now all set to showcase his on-screen performance once again with ‘Jawan’. The actor has reportedly accepted around Rs 21 crore for his part in the movie.

Post-‘Chennai Express’, SRK and Priyamani are coming together again for this film. The actress reportedly received Rs 2 crore for her role in the film. Similarly, Sunil Grover is one of the cast of ‘Jawan’ and is reportedly getting Rs 75 lakh.