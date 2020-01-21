As Saif Ali Khan, Tabu and Alaya F starrer Jawaani Jaaneman nears release, makers launched a new poster of the film.

Alaya F shared a new poster on her official Instagram handle and wrote, “Knock knock Who’s there? It’s Jazz babay #JawaaniJaaneman in cinemas on 31st Jan.”

In the poster, Saif is seen standing on the threshold of a house with lipstick smudges and only underpants on. Alaya F is seen sitting on a series of suitcases and looking at Saif.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh also shared the poster on his official Twitter handle and wrote, “Arriving on 31 Jan 2020… New poster of#JawaaniJaaneman… Stars #SaifAliKhan, #AlayaF, #Tabu and #KubbraSait… Directed by Nitin Kakkar.”

Jawaani Jaaneman is being helmed by the National-Award winning filmmaker Nitin Kakkar and also features Kubbra Sait in a guest role.

The film is a coming-of-age comedy of middle-aged man, played by Saif Ali Khan, who encounters his teenage daughter out of the blue and her mother, Tabu and how his life takes a turn from then on.

Produced by Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan and Jay Shewakramani, Jawaani Jaaneman is slated to release on 31 January 2020.