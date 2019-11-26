It is Punjabi singer and actor Jassie Gill’s birthday today. After making his debut in Bollywood with Sonakshi Sinha starrer Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, Jassie made a mark in the film industry as well.

The singing sensation celebrated his 31st birthday among close friends that included the likes of Prabh Gill, Gurnazar Chattha, Babbal Rai etc.

Many celebs like Pulkit Samrat, Guru Randhawa, Sagarika Ghatge wished him on his special day.

To express his gratitude towards fans, Jassie also shared a boomerang video on Instagram thanking all for their wishes.

He captioned the video, “#happybirthdaytome Heartiest thanks to my family, friends & jassians to make it special #blessedlife.”

Jassie Gill will also be seen in Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari’s Panga opposite Kangana Ranaut.