Jason Momoa to play ‘quirky and androgynous’ villain in ‘Fast X’

Hollywood star Jason Momoa is excited to play a “quirky” villain in ‘Fast X’.

Cast as an antagonist in the latest movie of the ‘Fast and Furious’ franchise, the 43-year-old actor can’t wait for the next phase of his career.

“I’ve never played a character that’s, what’s the word – he’s evil and quirky and androgynous. He’s very sadistic and fun. It’s very bizarre,” Momoa told Entertainment Tonight.

The ‘Game of Thrones’ star enjoyed starring in the flick – which is due to be released in 2023 – and embraced playing a bad guy in the “Fast” family.

He said: “I haven’t played a villain in a very long time.”

Jason will reprise his role as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ and he said that the film will be a “brothers’ journey” between his alter ego Arthur Curry and the hero’s half-brother Orm Marius, played by Patrick Wilson.

The project will see Momoa reunite with Ben Affleck, who is reprising his role as Bruce Wayne/Batman in the film, and he can’t wait to work with his ‘Justice League’ co-star again.

He told ‘Variety’, “It’s just hugs and kisses. I love that guy. We get along too well. It’s very good to see him again.”