Jasmine of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is no more! 

Actress Vaibhavi Upadhyaya died in a car accident that took place in Banjar near the Kullu Valley of Himachal Pradesh. The mishap took place when Vaibhavi was traveling with her fiance in the hill state. Vaibhavi, 32 will be cremated in Mumbai today.

The unfortunate news was first shared by producer JD Majethia. He tweeted, ” Life is so unpredictable. A very fine actress, dear friend Vaibhavi Upadhyaya popularly known as ‘Jasmine’ of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away. She met with an accident in the north. Her family will bring her to Mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for her last rites. RIP Vaibhavi (sic).” More details about Vaibhavi’s death are awaited.

A very fine actress ,dear friend Vaibhavi upadhyay popularly known as“ jasmine “of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai passed away.She met with an accident in north. Family will bring her to mumbai tomorrow morning around 11 am for last rites . RIP vaibhavi — JDMajethia (@JDMajethia) May 23, 2023

About Vaibhavi’s role in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai

Vaibhavi Upadhyaya is famous for her role of Jasmine Mavani in Sarabhai vs Sarabhai season 2, In the show, Jasmine was a faraway relative of Madhusudan Bhai. She later played the love interest of Roshesh. Her amusing personality in the show was loved by the audience despite she being a new character in the show.

Other shows of Vaibhavi Upadhyaya

Apart from the show Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, Vaibhavi Upadhyaya has also performed in several other shows in the TV industry. She has worked in Kya Qasoor Hai Amla Ka. She played the role of Anisha or Annie in the TV show. She took a step forward and further worked in the TV series on OTT like ‘Please Find Attached’, she depicted the role of Ratna Ghosh in the show.

Sharing the screen with Deepika Padukone and Vikrant Massey she also featured in the film ‘Chhapaak’.

The film was released way back in 2020 and Vaibavi played the role of Minakshi in the film. She was also going to feature in the film titled Timir. The film is slated to release in 2023, the date though is yet to be confirmed.