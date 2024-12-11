Jasleen Royal to perform with Coldplay in India Tour 2025

Indian music sensation Jasleen Royal, celebrated for hits like ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, ‘Love You Zindagi’, ‘Heeriye’, ‘Ranjha’, and ‘Sahiba’, is going to perform alongside the iconic British band Coldplay during the India leg of their ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’.

The collaboration will unfold at two major venues: Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21, 2025, followed by Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025.

Fans can look forward to a unique fusion of Jasleen’s soulful Indian melodies and Coldplay’s chart-topping rock anthems.

Expressing her excitement, Jasleen Royal said, “I am thrilled and honored to be sharing the stage with Coldplay. Their music has been a huge inspiration to me, and I can’t wait to perform for our incredible fans in India.”

The India tour promises an extraordinary musical experience, with Coldplay performing classics like ‘Yellow’, ‘The Scientist’, ‘Clocks’, ‘Fix You’, ‘Viva La Vida’, and ‘A Sky Full of Stars’. Jasleen’s performance will add a local flavor to the global phenomenon, making it a treat for audiences.

Coldplay’s India concerts are part of a larger journey that has already made waves globally. Since launching in March 2022, the ‘Music of the Spheres World Tour’ has sold over 10 million tickets. This made it the most-attended tour by a group in history. After their stops in India, the band will head to Abu Dhabi, Seoul, and Hong Kong in early 2025.

This will mark Coldplay’s second performance in India. Their first one was a memorable 2016 concert in Mumbai for the Global Citizen Festival. The upcoming shows come on the heels of the band’s record-breaking 2024 European stadium performances and additional UK dates.