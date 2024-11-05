Jaipur international film fest from Jan 17-21

The Jaipur International Film Festival 2025 (JIFF – 2025) will be held in the Pink City between January 17 and 21 next year.

The first list of the films to be screened at the five-day annual mega event, was released here on Tuesday, the JIFF spokesman Hanu Roj said ,adding – “As many as 170 films from 41 Countries will be screened in the world’s biggest competitive film festival”. These films are selected by jury from 1,651 films from 77 Countries, Roj said. Of these entries Feature Fiction category has 36 films, Documentary Feature-12 films, Short Fiction, Documentary Short-13, Animation Short -16

Web Series-1, Mobile Film -1, Best Dialogue-1, Music/Song/Album-3 films and Student Films-6 from India- 83 from Abroad.

Notable entries among the jury’s picks are Karan Kandhari directed – “Sister Mid Night”, Hiren Bora directed – “Burkha – The Veil” and Prasanth Mambully directed – “The Dazzling Girl”.

“Sister Mid Night” is a dynamic feature fiction film blending comedy and drama in a captivating narrative “Burkha – The Veil” is a sensitive and profound feature fiction film that reflects the realities of rural Assam.”The Dazzling Girl” is a groundbreaking feature fiction thriller from India, featuring Pranita Waghchoure. This innovative film stands as the world’s first faceless, languageless, and wordless single – character survival story.

Both JIFF and the Jaipur Film Market (JFM) will be held simultaneously, Roj said.