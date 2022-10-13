Jacqueline Fernandez fans showered love on the trailer of ‘Ram Setu’

The trailer of Jacqueline Fernandez’s highly anticipated film ‘Ram Setu’ has been released. As the trailer has brought Jacqueline in a never seen avatar, it has started to make buzz all around the corners. It certainly took over the whole social media while the actress is garnering a lot of praise from the netizens. This has raised the bar of excitement for the audience to watch Jacqueline in the film.

While taking to her social media, Jacqueline also shared a picture from the sets of the film, while announcing the trailer and asking her fans about the response in the caption writing – “Ram Setu trailer OUT NOW!!! Tell me what you think! Link in bio”.

While taking to their social media, Jacqueline’s fans took all over the whole social media universe while praising the actress and the film. The fans wrote praising comments saying –

As the trailer of Akshay Kumar and Nushrratt Bharuccha in her upcoming ‘Ram Setu’ has released, the actress will be seen in Rohit Shetty’s ‘Cirkus’, while she has ‘Kick 2’ in the pipeline.