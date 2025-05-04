Jackson Wang x Diljit Dosanjh: East meets desi beats in high-voltage collab ‘BUCK’

Mark your calendars for May 9, 2025 — that’s when the music world’s about to witness a cultural explosion. Global pop icon Jackson Wang and Punjabi superstar Diljit Dosanjh are teaming up for a high-energy banger titled ‘BUCK’.

Yes, you read that right. It’s K-pop meets desi swag, and fans are already losing it.

The anticipation is real — and for good reason. Diljit, who recently lit up Coachella and wrapped up a streak of sold-out international shows, is riding a massive wave right now.

Whether he’s bringing down the house with bhangra beats or blending tradition with modern flair, he’s a certified global phenomenon.

On the flip side, we’ve got Jackson Wang — the suave Hong Kong-born artist who rose to fame with GOT7 and has since carved out a powerhouse solo career. Known for his slick R\&B hooks and visually captivating performances (remember ‘100 Ways’ or ‘Blow’?), Jackson is no stranger to pushing creative boundaries.

So what happens when these two giants collide? You get ‘BUCK’ — a track that promises to be bold, boundary-breaking, and built for blasting on repeat.

While details about the sound are still under wraps, fans are expecting a genre-bending anthem with Punjabi fire, K-pop flair, and global swagger.

Adding to the buzz, Jackson is flying into Mumbai on May 10, just a day after the single drops, to promote the collab. His visit has already sparked a frenzy among Indian fans, who are eager for a glimpse of the star and maybe even a live sneak peek of the song.