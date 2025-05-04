Diljit Dosanjh to make fashion history at Met Gala 2025!

Diljit Dosanjh is all ready to add another feather to his cap – and this time, it’s got a major fashion twist, as the Punjabi superstar has confirmed that he will walk the iconic red carpet at the Met Gala 2025, marking his debut at one of the world’s most high-profile style events.

The Met Gala, often dubbed the “Oscars of fashion,” will be held on May 5 at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City.

And this year, the event is buzzing with even more excitement for Indian fans.

Why? Because Diljit joins a powerful lineup of desi stars making waves on the international fashion circuit at Met Gala.

With Shah Rukh Khan, Kiara Advani, and Priyanka Chopra already locked in, Indian representation at the Gala is turning heads like never before.

Diljit kept things mysterious when he broke the news on Instagram. In a teaser post, he wrote “First Time” with an hourglass emoji — keeping fans guessing but clearly hinting at something big. But the soundtrack he chose said it all: Gunna’s “Met Gala” playing in the background made it crystal clear — the red carpet moment is happening.

In a follow-up post, he gave fans a sneak peek of his outfit — or at least the teaser version of it. The photo showed a white garment bag labeled boldly with “Met Gala,” giving just enough to stir curiosity without spoiling the surprise.

This year’s theme, “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style,” promises to be a powerful tribute to the influence of Black culture on fashion. The Met’s corresponding exhibition will dive deep into the creativity and craftsmanship that have shaped style trends globally.

It’s a theme that blends elegance with cultural depth — and expectations are sky-high.

The 2025 co-chairs are a stylish mix of global icons: Pharrell Williams, actor Colman Domingo, A\$AP Rocky, and Formula 1 champ Lewis Hamilton.

SRK and Kiara have already landed in New York, and paparazzi are keeping their lenses ready.