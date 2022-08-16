Jackky collaborates with Hrithik, to releases national anthem ‘Vande Mataram’

As India marks 75 years of Independence, Jackky Bhagnani’s Jjust Music collaborates with Superstar Hrithik Roshan and releases their very own national anthem ‘Vande Mataram’.

The song is instilled with patriotism and serves the feeling of nationalism throughout. While Hrithik’s soothing voice amazes both people from the Industry and the listeners, people barely knew that he was gifted with a melodious voice.

With deep lyrics nourishing our souls, the song has most certainly warmed our hearts with love for the nation.

For years, Hrithik Roshan has served his audience as an actor and a performer. There has never been a time when he has not done justice to the characters he has played. With every role he kept on taking, he has gotten better. With every dance move, he has become smoother.

Now that the star has touched every pinnacle in his career as a true entertainer, this time the actor tries his hands as a singer. Hrithik Roshan and India’s leading music label Jjust Music by Jackky Bhagnani collaborate for an Independence day special as India celebrates 75 years of Independence.

Taking to his social media, Hrithik Roshan shares a heartfelt note, “ Felt it. Sang it. Put some shots together to present it. It’s better on headphones altho won’t make bad singing better. In hope & dedication to the true spirit of Freedom. Freedom for every single individual.

Thank you @jackkybhagnani for allowing me to use your creation.

Thank you @vishalmishraofficial, been humming this since I heard this wonderful track. Thanks to my man @tigerjackieshroff for inspiring this, following your lead my friend. Thank you @purpose.studios for working on a holiday and taking a spontaneous thought n working your magic on it.

Sorry for taking you by surprise @shannondonaldmusic promise to do proper way next time :)”

Meanwhile, Just Music has time and again given India chartbuster songs that are heard and celebrated nationwide. The recently released PAN India music video of Mashooka starring bold and quirky Rakul Preet is being well received by the audience.