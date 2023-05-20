Jackie Shroff marks World Bee Day in his “Bee-du” style

On the occasion of World Bee Day, actor Jackie Shroff dropped a video to motivate people to save bees in his “Bee-du” style.

Taking to Instagram, Jackie dropped a video featuring a bee collecting nectar from a flower.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CscoOpKoITs/

Sharing the video, he wrote, “Safe Bees, Bee-du’s. #worldbeeday. #savebees.”

Every year, World Bee Day is celebrated across the world on May 20. On this day, beekeeping events are held throughout the world to educate the general people about the value of bees and beekeeping. Its goal is to create public knowledge about the significance of bees as pollinators and how they aid in the restoration of forest cover.

World Bee Day is held on May 20 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Anton Jansa, a pioneer in beekeeping. Jansa came from a beekeeping family in Slovenia, and beekeeping has long been regarded as an important agricultural practice with a rich legacy in Slovenia.

In 2016, the Slovenian government suggested World Bee Day, which was backed by the International Federation of Beekeepers’ Associations (Apimondia). In 2017, United Nations Member States approved the day. World Bee Day was observed for the first time in 2018.

The theme of World Bee Day 2023 will be “Bee engaged in pollinator-friendly agricultural production.” The theme encourages global efforts to improve pollinator-friendly farming practices. It underlines the need of protecting bees and other pollinators, especially through evidence-based agricultural production practices.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Jackie will be seen in ‘Jailer’

Starring Rajnikanth in the lead role, this movie also includes stars like Ramya Krishnan, Priyanka Arul Mohan and Shiva Rajkumar and Tamannaah Bhatia.

The ‘Lingaa’ actor has teamed up with filmmaker Nelson Dilipkumar for this project.

He will be next seen in ‘Baap’ alongside Sunny Deol, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff and Mithun Chakraborty.