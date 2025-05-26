Anupam Kher celebrates 41 years in cinema: From ‘Saaransh’ to ‘Tanvi The Great’

Bollywood’s beloved veteran Anupam Kher is walking down memory lane—and for good reason. The acclaimed actor just marked 41 years in the film industry, and he’s doing it in true Kher style—with humility, gratitude, and a touch of nostalgia.

It was May 25, 1984, when a then 28-year-old Kher made his big-screen debut in Mahesh Bhatt’s ‘Saaransh’, astonishing audiences as a 65-year-old grieving father, BV Pradhan.

The performance didn’t just mark his arrival—it announced him as a powerhouse of talent. Today, that landmark role continues to echo through Indian cinema history as one of its most emotionally charged and unforgettable portrayals.

To commemorate the occasion, Anupam Kher took to Instagram with a heartfelt video, sharing his journey with fans and fellow artists.

“Today is the 25th of May, 2025. Forty-one years ago, my first film ‘Saaransh’ released. I wanted to talk to you about my journey,” he says in the clip.

He opened up about his early days, revealing he landed in Mumbai on June 3, 1981, fresh out of the National School of Drama.

“I was teaching in Lucknow before that,” he recalled. “For three years, I struggled to find work. Then Mr. Bhatt offered me ‘Saaransh’.” The rest, as they say, is history.

Reflecting on the passing decades, Kher describes the years as having “flown by in the blink of an eye.” “There have been ups and downs,” he admits, “but it’s been a wonderful journey. A thankful journey.”

And what a journey it’s been—more than 540 films across multiple languages, genres, and even countries.

While he continues to win hearts with his performances, Kher is also stepping back into the director’s chair after more than 20 years. His latest project, ‘Tanvi The Great’, recently premiered at the Cannes Film Festival, where it received a warm reception from the global crowd.

The film marks a new chapter for the seasoned artist, who seems as excited about creating stories as he was four decades ago.