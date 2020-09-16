Choreographer Rajit Dev says it was easy to work with actor Ishaan Khatter, who enjoys freestyle dance.

Rajit has choreographed the new song “Tehas nehas” for Ishaan in the upcoming film, “Khaali Peeli”.

On working with Ishaan, Rajit said: “He’s amazing as a dancer. He is a trained dancer and in love with hip-hop. He likes to do freestyle dance on any song that he hears. So it was very easy for me to jam with him and choreograph. We connected well. I remember Ishaan and I used to vibe on Afro music. Those used to be our warm-up songs before I started teaching him the steps.”

The song also has actress Ananya Panday dancing to the peppy number.

He said: “I remember the first day when we did a presentation to the team, Ananya looked a bit nervous because this song required her to dance from start to end and it’s a duet. There are no back-up dancers in it. She was very nervous in the initial days of the rehearsals.”

“I had to keep pushing her limits and motivated her throughout the rehearsals. But I must say she is a very hard-working girl. She never missed any rehearsal.”

Rajit calls “Tehas nehas” a very “cool groovy track”.

“The steps are mix of hip-hop and Bollywood. This was the first song we shot for the film. This song gives the platform to showcase Ananya as a good dancer in Bollywood. The second day of the shoot went on for 22 hours at a stretch, including the last few hours in rain. Ananya was so tired before the rain sequence, but the moment we started shooting, she set fire on water,” Rajit added.