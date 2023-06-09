Are Neha Kakkar & Rohanpreet Singh Facing Trouble In Their Social Media Love Paradise?

It seems like everything is not well between social media popular couple Neha Kakkar and her husband Rohanpreet Singh. The pair never miss any opportunity to show their love on any social media platform, which is often been trolled and criticised.

But now the fans of the couple are speculating something wrong between the two. The singer recently celebrated her birthday on June 6 and shared many pictures on Social media we can see her family and close friends celebrating her Birthday with much zeal and enthusiasm, but Rohanpreet was missing from the photographs.

After their wedding every year the couple celebrated Birthdays together but this time The singer can be seen having a party time with her parents, siblings, and close friends. Everyone on social media showered their love upon her in the comments section but many asked her about Rohanpreet’s absence from the photos. Another point that’s worth noticing is that Rohan has neither liked nor commented on any of her birthday celebration photos.

Neha and Rohan took everyone by surprise and got married on October 24, 2020, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony after a long relationship they were seen together in many reality shows and music videos, but now fans are speculating that Neha is on break because there is something wrong between these love birds.