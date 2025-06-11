Is Kanye West changing his name to ‘Ye Ye’? Here’s what we know!

Kanye or ‘Ye Ye’: Kanye West, the ever-evolving artist known for reshaping not just music but also his public identity, seems to be exploring yet another new chapter.

The rapper, who officially changed his name to “Ye” back in 2018, is now “Ye Ye” in several of his latest business filings in California.

Advertisement

According to reports by ‘E! News’, the name “Ye Ye” has surfaced in official documents connected to some of West’s key ventures, including his well-known brands Yeezy Apparel and Yeezy Record Label, as well as Ox Paha Inc.

Advertisement

The filings were submitted on June 10, and notably, Hussain Lalani, West’s Chief Financial Officer, listed “Ye Ye” as the name associated with West’s role as a manager or member of these companies.

However, it’s still not sure whether Kanye West has taken formal steps to legally change his name to “Ye Ye.”

In California, changing one’s name involves a legal process that typically includes publishing a notice in a local newspaper before a judge can approve the request. As of now, no such filings are there.

This potential name shift seems to follow Kanye’s ongoing pattern of redefining himself—publicly, spiritually, and artistically. When he changed his name to Ye in 2018, Kanye explained that the decision came from deep personal reflection.

He shared at the time that “Ye” holds significance in the Bible and represents the word “you.” He said, “I’m you, I’m us, it’s us.” For him, moving from “Kanye,” which he described as meaning “the only one,” to simply “Ye” symbolized becoming a mirror of all human complexity—our good, bad, confusion, and clarity.

Interestingly, his 2018 album ‘Ye’ also tied into this theme, capturing the duality of human nature. “I wanted something that resonated with the energy I was receiving from the universe,” he explained during the album’s release.

This isn’t the first time West has made headlines for stepping away from his past identities. Just a few weeks ago, on May 31, he announced he would no longer be using his long-time Twitter (now X) handle @kanyewest.

“Ima finally stop using the @kanyewest Twitter cause my name is Ye,” he posted, adding that he planned to start fresh with a new “ye” account.