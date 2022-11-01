Irrfan Khan’s son Babil’s ‘Qala’ ready to go on floors in December

Babil Khan, the son of the late Irrfan Khan, will make his acting debut in the Netflix original movie “Qala,” which is planned to premiere on December 1st, 2022.

Qala is the tale of a young playback singer of the same name that takes place in the late 1930s and early 1940s. The story of Qala’s sad history and how it ultimately causes her to fall apart at the height of her hard-won prosperity is the subject of the movie. Her bond with her mother, the pathology of her childhood, and the neurosis it produces, however, mark the start and conclusion of her spiral. Watch Qala’s emotional journey as she faces her personal issues while navigating professional triumphs.

Anvitaa Dutt is in charge of directing the psychological drama. The members of “Qala” additionally include Triptii Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Amit Sial, Neer Raao, Avinash Raj Sharma, and Ashish Singh.

The project’s director, Anvitaa Dutt, provided additional information, stating that ‘Qala’ is a story about moms and daughters. “And how a troubled upbringing can damage someone and have far-reaching consequences. Karnesh and I both felt it was an important story to tell. We set it in the world of music in the late 1930s; a setting both evocative and poignant. It has been an exciting and rewarding journey to bring this story to life with Netflix as our partners. This is my second outing with them and it has been twice as much fun to create a homegrown story for audiences worldwide.”

(Inputs from ANI)