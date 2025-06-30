Irish band Kneecap delivers politically charged performance in Glastonbury: “Free Palestine”

On a buzzing Saturday at Glastonbury, Irish-language rap trio Kneecap delivered one of the most politically charged and electric performances of the weekend, while one of its members faces terrorism charges and the group deals with mounting backlash from British politicians.

As tens of thousands gathered at the West Holts Stage, the energy was unmistakable. But this wasn’t just about music. The performance came just weeks after Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh, known on stage as ‘Mo Chara’, was charged under the UK’s Terrorism Act.

The charge alleges that he waved a Hezbollah flag at a concert in London last November. Currently out on unconditional bail, Mo Chara awaits his next court hearing in August.

Yet on stage, he wasn’t holding back. “Glastonbury, I’m a free man!” he roared to the cheering crowd, making it clear that neither the legal trouble nor the political firestorm was going to silence him or his bandmates ‘DJ Próvaí’ and ‘Móglaí Bap’.

Their set began with a punch as a sound collage of critical news headlines and political soundbites played over the speakers. Fans waved Palestinian flags, and within minutes, chants of “Free Palestine” and “Free Mo Chara” echoed across the crowd.

At one point, the trio led the audience in an expletive-filled chant aimed at newly appointed UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who had previously stated that Kneecap’s presence at Glastonbury was “inappropriate.”

Kneecap also publicly thanked Glastonbury organizers Michael and Emily Eavis for standing by them despite growing political pressure. They extended solidarity to Palestine Action, a protest group now facing a government crackdown under terror laws after its activists damaged military aircraft at an RAF base.

While the group’s support for Palestine has made headlines, it’s not the first time their politics have caused a stir. Kneecap’s music and persona draw heavily from Irish republicanism, which historically seeks a united Ireland, free from British rule. Their very name “Kneecap” references a brutal tactic used during the Troubles, when paramilitary groups would shoot alleged traitors or criminals in the knees.

Unapologetically raw, the trio often uses coarse language, references to drugs, and biting humor to drive home their points. But critics argue they go too far. Videos have surfaced appearing to show the group shouting “Up Hamas, up Hezbollah” and making incendiary political statements.

Kneecap has since clarified that they do not support Hamas or Hezbollah, and Mo Chara said the Hezbollah flag incident was a misunderstanding, he claims he picked it up without recognizing its meaning.