Interesting facts about Rashmika Mandanna

Today, on April 5, 20202 everyone’s favourite Indian actress and model Rashmika Mandanna has turned twenty-six years old. She has become India’s crush due to her beautiful features and smile. She has even received the National Crush of India 2020 title from Google.

Rashmika Mandanna has worked mostly in Telugu and Kannada language films. She is a recipient of the Filmfare Award South and the SIIMA Award. She is known for her roles in Kirik Party, Geetha Govindam, and Pushpa: The Rise.

Here are a few facts about the actress: