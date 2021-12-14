Instagram announces the ’25 under 25 instagrammers of India’

Finally, Instagram has revealed its’25 under 25 Instagrammers of India’. Since the launch of reels, the platform has seen a rise in the number of users who are young in age and like showcase their talent.

This year all these creators have got recognized by highlighting their success across media formats under ’25 under 25 Instagrammers of India’. The list includes all those who are exploring and expressing themselves, telling their communities unique stories, using reels, and motivating others to do the same.

The list has basically focused on Instagram’s most interesting and trailblazing artists, who are pushing themselves to show a unique story to their community. The final list was decided by the accomplished panel judges, as well as, Instagram.

The list includes creators like Kusha Kapila and Masoom Minawala, actress Sara Ali Khan, Nikhil Taneja, GV Prakash, Manish Chopra (Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India, Aju Philip. Sara Ali Khan, commented, “I’m constantly amazed and enthused by the creativity that people are showcasing on Instagram.

With Reels especially, it’s great to see new and young faces that are constantly breaking out with their transitions, trends, and challenges. I’m happy to have played a small part in selecting the creators who’re part of this elite 25 Under 25 list. It was an absolute privilege to look at their accounts, and I’m taking inspiration from them for my upcoming reels too.”

Whereas Manish Chopra says, “Reels has transformed the way content is created and consumed on Instagram and given rise to a whole new wave of young creators. This list is our way of recognizing and celebrating them. I’m glad and thankful to the jury for bringing their knowledge and experience to bear in selecting this diverse and inclusive list of 25 creators. We look forward to engaging with them, and many more like them, to further support and augment the creator ecosystem in India.”